WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was jailed on drug and evading charges after he allegedly fled from police.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kevin Mark Hinson was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and evading.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Wichita Falls Police attempted to stop a 2005 Hyundai sedan, driven by Hinson, for traffic violations. The officers caught up with the vehicle in the 1400 block of Southwest Parkway and attempted to stop him, but Hinson did not stop and began to evade.

The officers saw Hinson hold a baggie out of the window and watched as a white crystal substance came out of the baggie. After a short pursuit, Hinson was arrested. While searching the vehicle, officers found more of the crystal-like substance on the floorboard of the vehicle. They also found suspected methamphetamine in the parking lot, where they saw Hinson drop it out of his vehicle.

The substance was tested and confirmed as meth. It weighed 12.13 grams. Hinson was jailed, and his bond was set at $85,000.