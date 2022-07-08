WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four young men who were charged with the theft and destruction of a horse honoring two former McNiel Middle School students has been sentenced to state jail.

Zachary Kaiser of Bowie received the maximum two-year jail sentence on Friday, July 8, 2022, in 78th District Court.

Judge Meredith Kennedy handed down the sentence after Kaiser allegedly violated multiple conditions of his original sentence of probation.

Kaiser was the first of the four to plead guilty to the theft of the “Forever Horse” statue, honoring the shooting death of Lauren Landavazo and her friend Makayla Smith, who survived.

In November, Kaiser was given four years probation and a $4,000 fine.

He was booked back into Wichita County Jail Wednesday, April 20, for numerous alleged violations of probation, including:

Consuming alcohol in February and March

Failing to avoid persons of harmful character by living with a convicted felon

Failing to report to his probation officer in December, January, and February

Failing to be employed

Failing to stay within Wichita County on multiple occasions

Failing to complete community service hours

Failing to pay fees

The original probation sentence came at the request of Landavazo’s parents, Vern and Bianka.

They told Criminal Chief Dobie Kosub they wanted the defendants each to be given a chance to correct their behavior and asked Kosub to recommend probation.

Kosub agreed and Kaiser was placed on a four-year period of probation, which only lasted four months before he was back in jail.

“Defendants who are granted a second chance on probation should take that seriously,” Kosub said. “The Landavazo family showed these defendants a tremendous measure of grace and Mr. Kaiser chose to ignore their well-wishes.”

Kaiser has the right to appeal the decision but has not indicated if he intends to do so.

“He has earned every day of his incarceration,” Kosub. “This defendant didn’t, and found out we mean business in Wichita County.”