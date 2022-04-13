WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of three suspects in a forging and identity theft operation in a Wichita Falls apartment complex has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit served a search warrant at an apartment at Fountaingate Apartments on Barnett Road on March 22, 2022.

Investigators said the apartment was being used as a base of criminal activity and was leased to Christopher Prince and also being used by two other suspects.

Officers say they found blank check stock and computer generated counterfeit checks and personal identifying information of more than 40 victims.

They said one suspect was using a laptop with check making software on the screen when they entered the apartment and they found checks made out to that suspect using stolen identification information.

Investigators say police reports were filed as early as last November on the illegal activity.

The affidavit on Christopher Wesley Prince’s arrest states one of the other suspects was using a laptop to make counterfeit checks.

The affidavit also alleges a third man was involved, but no arrest or court records indicate the other two have been charged yet.

