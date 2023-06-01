WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Golden Chick employee who had nine prior convictions for thefts was sentenced for taking cash out of the restaurant safe.

Nona Phea pleaded guilty Thursday, June 1, and was given 60 days in jail. The conviction is the 10th for Phea, with previous theft convictions ranging from 1998 to 2023.

In September 2021, the Golden Chick general manager reported a theft by an employee.

He said he determined the cash in the safe was short $200. He checked the store security video and said it showed Phea going to the safe and taking a bank bag out and taking money from it.

Phea then replaced the bag and concealed the money in her hand until she walked out of camera view.

Police also identified Phea from numerous previous jail booking photos.

Besides jail time, the plea deal requires immediate restitution by Phea of $200 to the business.