ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County pastor is behind bars after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

Michael Stephen Strahan, 81, is charged with indecency with a child by contact.

According to the Archer County Jail Inmate Roster, Strahan was sentenced to 30 months in jail by 97th District Court Judge after pleading guilty.

The case was a grand jury referral from Archer County Sheriff’s Office, and Strahan was arrested on a capias after he was indicted in October of 2020.

“Over the pendency of the case, we have grown close with the victim and her family, and we could

not have reached such a resolution without their cooperation and support,” District Attorney Casey Hall said. “With the plea, we have finally been able to provide the victim with some sense of closure, and we are thankful that she can move on to the next chapter of her life. It is because of her strength and bravery in coming forward and by being an integral part of the process that we were able to achieve justice.”

Strahan is a former pastor at Crossroads Worship Center at the Kamay Y.