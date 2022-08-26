WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A soldier from Georgia assigned to Fort Sill is free from jail after getting lower bonds approved on his manslaughter charges.

Carson Lubbess, 20, was booked in the Wichita County Jail on Monday, July 25, after indictments were returned in April for manslaughter and intoxicated manslaughter with bonds of $200,000 and $250,000.

His new bonds are $10,000 and $50,000.

He’s accused of driving the wrong way on Henry S. Grace Freeway early in the morning of Aug. 1, 2021, and colliding head-on with a pickup driven by 80-year-old Jerry Fulfer of Wichita County.

Fulfer was killed in the wreck.

Authorities said Lubbess was traveling north in the southbound lanes at an excessive speed and was intoxicated.

Lubbess was treated for injuries at a hospital in Dallas.