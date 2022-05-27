ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KTJL) — The arrest affidavit in Thursday night’s fatal shooting in Holliday shows the gunman admitted he shot and killed the victim multiple times, according to police.

The fatal shooting took place on Thursday night, May 26, 2022 in the 100 block of South Pecan Street in Holliday, Texas.

Parsons arrested on the scene following fatal shooting, courtesy KFDX photojournalist Josh Rowe

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said on Friday, May 27, the victim was identified as Gary Kuykendall, 55, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died at the scene.

Curd said the Archer County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Stephen Joseph Parsons, 34, and later arrested him and charged him with murder on a $1,000,000 bond.

The affidavit said authorities responded to a gunshot victim around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a man later identified as Kuykendall lying on the ground with a gunshot wound near the center of his forehead.

Kuykendall was pronounced dead on the scene.

Parsons was arrested shortly thereafter at the scene and transported to the Archer County Jail.

According to the affidavit, Parsons admitted to shooting the victim as soon as authorities arrived, saying, “I f****** shot him.”

Authorities said Parsons made multiple admissions to the homicide, including that he “got drunk and shot a man.”

The affidavit said a woman who was part of the incident was transported to the hospital with injuries, but she did not suffer a gunshot wound.

Parsons has two prior arrests for public intoxication, in 2010 and 2011, as well as a conviction for carrying a prohibited weapon, a switchblade knife or brass knuckles.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses by Kuykendall’s family.

Holliday Police are leading the investigation, and the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the 97th District Attorney Investigator all also responded to the scene.

This is a developing news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.