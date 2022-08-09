WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is serving her third sentence of probation after she pleads guilty Tuesday to child abandonment and endangerment.

Rebekah Craighead mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Rebekah Craighead, 31, pleaded to her 3 counts in Judge Meredith Kennedy’s 78th District Court. The plea deal was for 3 years probation on each count, deferred, meaning if she successfully completes her probation the convictions will not be on her record.

Craighead was arrested last December when police say she left three children, ages 11 months, 5 years, and 7 years, alone in a house on North Travis while she went to her mother’s home to take a shower.

The children’s father told police he left his kids with Craighead when he left for work around 6 a.m.

Around 7 a.m. he says he found out the kids were alone, with no access to a phone or help, and he called his father to go check on them.

When police contacted Craighead, they say she told them she had been in a hurry to take a shower and did not know the children’s father had left the house.

Craighead has been arrested 13 times since 2008 and has convictions for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and theft over $1,500