WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former home health aide who said her client authorized her to withdraw money to do the client’s laundry pleaded guilty in a case in which police said more than $1,700 was stolen.

Shaniqua Edwards-Stevens had her 5-year prison sentence suspended to 5 years probation. She was sentenced Thursday, July 21, in 89th District Court by Judge Charles Barnard.

Edwards-Stevens was arrested in October 2021 after police said earlier that year she had used the elderly and homebound woman’s debit card and a cash app to take $1,713.

The victim’s daughter told police the money was taken from her mother’s credit union account through a cash app, an ATM withdrawal at United Supermarket on Jacksboro Highway and a withdrawal at a credit union ATM.

Police said surveillance video confirmed Edwards-Stevens was in the parking lot at United.

When questioned, police said Edwards-Stevens told them she was authorized to use the victim’s card at United to get money to wash the victim’s clothes because the victim was homebound.

Edwards-Stevens said she did jobs and laundry for the victim and denied using the card at the credit union ATM.

Police said they also obtained still photos from the credit union that show the same vehicle there as the one at United, and the driver appeared to be the same person as in the United images.