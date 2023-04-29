WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who reportedly admitted that he had smuggled humans before was arrested Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Apr. 27, a Wichita County Deputy stopped a Mazda on U.S. 287 for a traffic violation. The deputy identified the driver, Kevin Arturo Cardenas-Valdez, and his three passengers. Cardenas-Valdez appeared nervous and over-reactive. He said they were traveling from Albuquerque to Houston and that his passengers were friends, but he did not know their names.

When asked what organization or cartel he was working for, Cardenas-Valdez said he did not know but admitted he was getting $500 per person. He also said he did not know who the Mazda belonged to but said it was strictly used for transporting undocumented immigrants, and that he had used it two days earlier to transport passengers from Memphis to Houston.

The passengers said they did not know where they were coming from or where they were going. Cardenas-Valdez was arrested. His bond was set at $25,000 for the smuggling of persons charge. He was being held without bond by the Department of Homeland Security. His passengers were released to Board Patrol custody.