WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After setbacks, delays, and resettings plagued a case of insurance fraud in Wichita Falls for a decade, a resolution has been reached, and the defendant’s probation has been terminated.

The charges on Shawn Chambers date back to 2013, however, it was five years later that a plea was made and Chambers was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay restitution totaling around $145,000.

Then came more postponed and delayed hearings as prosecutors filed to revoke his probation.

However, that stage of the case ended suddenly on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in 89th District Court when Chambers was granted early release from probation after serving 4 of the 10 years he was sentenced to.

Shawn Chambers in 89th District court in 2016, courtesy KFDX

Court records indicate that prosecutors, the defense, and the insurance company agreed to terms and a settlement of the restitution still owed.

The motion for early termination by Chambers’ attorney noted he is eligible for early release after completing 4 years, and he is now self-employed. It also noted that Chambers has been dealing with serious medical issues and is on a transplant waiting list.

When the case was originally filed, state and local investigators alleged Chambers defrauded around two dozen clients when he was an independent agent for SIG Insurance in Wichita Falls in 2013. After being charged, Chambers posted his $125,000 bond.

The 10-month investigation began in 2014 after clients began reporting their coverage was canceled or claims weren’t paid even though they had paid their premiums.

Officials say Chambers did not send the premium payments to SIG but instead deposited them in his personal bank account.

When some claims were resubmitted, investigators say Chambers tried to refile them under new dates. Police say SIG made good on the claims and premiums but clients still incurred losses because of higher premiums when they got new insurance.

The case has been moving through the court for years, with delays and resettings in about 10 pretrial hearings and about the same number of hearings on a motion to revoke, in addition to motions for continuance.