IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is jailed on an animal cruelty charge after a 14-year-old Chihuahua had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

David Lloyd Wright was still in jail on a $15,000 bond at last check.

Iowa Park Police filed the charge after speaking with family members and checking veterinarian medical records.

The owner of the Chihuahua told police and animal control officers she got a call from her son, Wright, who said there was something wrong with her dog, Moe.

She said when she went home, she found Moe conscious, but unable to move.

She took him to PETS Clinic, and while there, her younger son told her he had witnessed Wright kicking Moe against a wall several times until the dog could not move.

He said he had also seen Wright kicking the dog in the stomach and in the past had seen Wright throw Moe against a wall.

The medical records at PETS said Moe did not respond to treatment and that during the exam he would yelp in pain when his neck vertebrae was palpitated.

The exam indicated signs of brain injury.

Wright has another arrest from July, when, the day after the abuse was reported, Iowa Park Police went to Peterson Road to investigate illegal dumping and found trash all over the road, including plywood, a tire, a chair and sleeper and other items, which included mail addressed to Wright on Cash Street.

They contacted his mother, who told them she had given Wright money to take the trash to the landfill. Wright was charged with illegal dumping.