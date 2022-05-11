IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with sexual assault of a teenage girl denies the charge according to police, though they say the DNA samples from the examination are “15.5 quadrillion times” more likely to come from him than an unknown individual.

Jamie Hibler

Jamie Hibler, 52, is jailed on $100,000 bond.

An investigation began last October when the assault was reported in a home in Iowa Park.

The alleged 16-year-old victim was staying in the home of Hibler and later messaged her mother that she had been raped.

The victim later told Iowa Park police Hibler began assaulting her and asking her questions.

The victim told police after repeated assaults and attempted assaults she had resisted, Hibler asked the victim if she wanted him to stop and she said yes, and he then told her he was sorry.

Police arranged for a medical exam and the evidence was sent to the state lab.

An interview was conducted with Hibler in November in which police say he denied the accusation.

The lab results returned in December and in March police obtained a warrant to collect DNA samples from Hibler.

Police said lab results showed 1.5 quadrillion odds it was Hibler’s DNA compared to another person’s.