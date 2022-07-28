IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man was sentenced to prison for fondling and kissing a girl who was walking home from school.

Timothy Sidlauskas, 60, waived his right to a jury trial and entered an open plea to indecency with a child by sexual contact on Wednesday, July 27, in 30th District Court.

On Thursday, Judge Jeff McKnight sentenced him to 12 years in prison. Before entering the plea, his trial was set to begin August 8.

The 12-year-old victim reported the incident in June 2021 to youth ministers during a church camp.

She said she was walking home from school in May on the second to last day of school and saw the defendant she knew from church outside his house.

She said she stopped to talk to him, and during this chat, he grabbed her breast, and she stepped back. She said he then apologized, and she told him she needed to leave, and he told her to give him a kiss before leaving.

She said she tried to kiss him on his cheek, but he turned his head and kissed her intimately, and she left and heard him say he was sorry again.

The Iowa Park investigating officer said Sidlauskas gave a statement that he was stupid and had told the girl that if she kissed him, he would kiss her, and nothing else had happened.

Upon further questioning, the officer said Sidlauskas admitted he had groped her breast.

Sidlauskas was initially charged with indecent assault when arrested last August.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge to indecency with a child by sexual contact, which increased the maximum sentence from one year to 20 years.

Indecent assault is a relatively new crime in Texas, replacing the charge of groping in 2019.

Groping was a Class C misdemeanor, with the same penalty as many traffic offenses – a small fine and no jail time. A Class A misdemeanor indecent assault upped the penalty to a maximum one-year sentence. It applies to crimes against any age victim.

However, the more serious crime of sexual indecency with a child by sexual contact applies when the victim is under 17.