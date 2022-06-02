IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Iowa Park Police Department are warning residents after receiving reports of someone impersonating police and conducting traffic stops.

According to a post from the Iowa Park PD Facebook page, a male subject is reported to have been performing traffic stops and claiming to be with the department.

Authorities said the suspect is a white male with brown hair cut in a flat top, around 25-years-old and around 5-feet-11-inches tall.

According to police, the suspect has been reported to be wearing sunglasses, a white shirt and black pants with a radio microphone on his person.

Police said the suspect has been driving a white Dodge Charger that looks similar to new models of police cruisers with no front license plate and red and blue flashing lights in the front of the vehicle.

Reports indicate the suspect initiated traffic stops and stated he was an off-duty officer with the police department.

Officials with the Iowa Park Police Department ask motorists to be aware that this person is not with the department, and should you encounter them, you’re urged to notify law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the suspect that might help police identify them, you’re urged to call the Iowa Park Police Department at (940) 592-2181.