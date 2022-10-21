WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night.

Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.

Mendoza was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

The victim said the abuse occurred over a period of weeks until she refused to go to his house.

During Mendoza’s opening statement, the prosecutor said the girl’s older sister said she knew her sister was not lying because the same thing had happened to her, and it’s that same sister that became emotional as she took the stand Thursday testifying that Mendoza had sexually assaulted her when she was young by forcing her to perform sexual acts on him when she had to lay with him at night.

Mendoza was arrested in 2018 after the victim came forward and said she was sexually abused while staying at Mendoza’s residence when she was eight or nine years old.

Sentencing will begin Monday. Stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.