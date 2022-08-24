WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motions for a new trial and reduced sentence for Justin Love on his second conviction for the murder of Domanic Thrasher have been denied by the trial judge.

Senior Judge Robert Brotherton said after reviewing the state and defense responses to the motions, he was denying them.

Love was found guilty a second time after his original conviction was thrown out. He was sentenced to life in prison.

His attorneys argued his new sentence should not be harsher than his first, which was 50 years.

Defense Attorney James Rasmussen claims the jury that found Love guilty was misguided by the state’s charge. He argued the State must show that Love intended to promote or assist in Thrasher’s murder.

Rasmussen said the structural errors in the charge prevented the jury from deciding on intent and affected the framework of the trial, and due to those errors, the law was not applied to the facts, and the court should at least grant Love a new trial.

The prosecutor argued that limitations on harsher sentences should not apply to Love because of additional misconduct between the two trials.

The defense also said prosecutors improperly used testimony from a cell mate of another witness and defendant, Whitney O’Brien.