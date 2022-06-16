WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second murder trial of Justin Love is moving through its second week with witness after witness going over most of the same evidence and testimony of his first trial in 2018.

That conviction was later overturned on appeal for an alleged attorney misconduct issue.

Dozens of witnesses are subpoenaed to testify, including the two people already convicted in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Domanic Thrasher in a marijuana buy gone bad.

Officials said the trial could go for another two weeks or more, depending on if any issues or delays arise.

As in his first trial when he got a 50-year sentence, Love has opted to have the jury set his punishment.

Love has maintained he did not intend anyone to get hurt in the transaction and never yelled to codefendant Blayne Brooks to shoot Thrasher when he took the marijuana and ran.