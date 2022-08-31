WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A warrant arrest by the Organized Crime Unit and the Gang Task Force of the Wichita Falls Police Department leads to the seizure of nearly 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Allen Smith mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Allen Kordall Smith, 24, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance in penalty group B, more than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Smith was also booked into the Wichtia County Jail on two traffic warrants out of Wichita Falls and a warrant for theft out of Tarrant County. His bonds total $100,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Organized Crime Unit and the Gang Task Force of the WFPD observed Smith driving a Lincoln Towncar at the intersection of Maurine Street and Central Freeway on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:45 p.m.

Officers said they watched Smith drive into the parking lot of Motel 6. They said they had prior knowledge of outstanding warrants for Smith’s arrest.

Police said they placed Smith under arrest. Smith advised the arresting officers that he had a little marijuana in the ashtray that he had recently smoked in his vehicle.

The affidavit said officers opened the door and detected the odor of marijuana. They then searched the vehicle and said they located approximately 287 pills under the hood of the vehicle.

Officers said the pills were blue, round, stamped with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other side. They said they suspected the pills to be counterfeit, and that they suspected they contained fentanyl.

According to authorities, a sample of the pill was tested with a field test kit and rendered a positive result for the presence of fentanyl.

Police said the pills weight a total of 32 grams.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the pills officers found in Smith’s possession are the same type of pill taken by 20-year-old Zoe Brewer that lead to her death.

Authorities announced the arrest of 19-year-old Wichita Falls man Jakob Joel Blankenship, who allegedly sold Brewer the pill. Blankenship is charged with murder.

Sgt. Eipper said Brewer took the pill thinking it was a Percocet.