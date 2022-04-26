WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man facing trial for aggravated or attempted aggravated assault of a 11 year old Wichita Falls girl two years ago today, April 26, gets a plea deal and has one charge dismissed and 7 years probation on the other.

Keonta Hardeman’s charge of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child was dismissed and a charge of aggravated sexual assault was reduced to indecency with a child by exposure in 89th District Court.

The victim said in 2019 Hardeman, a relative, came in her house while she was asleep on the couch, told her little sister to leave the room, and began trying to force her to perform sex acts and pull her clothes off.

When she resisted, she said he grabbed her by the hair and choked her, and performed a sex act and then left.

Police learned of the incident when they said they were called to the girl’s school.

An adult male in the house at the time told police he had gone looking for Hardeman that night after learning of the events, and found Hardeman passed out in a car outside the house, and he told him to leave.

Officers later found Hardeman who told them he had gotten “wasted” at a bar that night, and he denied the victim’s allegations.

Police said the younger sister was able to verify her sister’s ordeal.