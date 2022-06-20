WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with previous arrests for assaults and aggravated robbery is now charged with firing multiple gunshots at his girlfriend and her three children as they drove away from a confrontation at a house on Borton in Wichita Falls early Monday morning, June 20, 2022.

The suspect, Deandre Deshun Bennett, 27, of Wichita Falls, faces six charges from the incident:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — 4 counts

Assault of family or household member — 1 count

Interfere with an emergency request for assistance — 1 count

Police initially were called by the victim who stated her boyfriend was threatening to shoot up the house. A short time after officers left after taking her report the victim said Bennett came to the house around 2:55 a.m. and kicked the door in.

The victim told police Bennett came in and dragged her outside by her hair as she was trying to call 911. She said Bennett hit her on the top of her head with the butt of a gun and took her phone from her and smashed it on the ground.

The victim said she kicked at him and made him fall, and was then able to get into her car with her three children. She said she began to drive away while Bennett was trying to break out the passenger side window.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she drove off toward Central Freeway and Bennett got into a car driven by a family member and chased after them.

The victim told police in the area of Kenley and Central Freeway Bennett and the female driver pulled in front of her car and Bennett leaned out the passenger window and began firing shots at her car.

The victim said she swerved to try and avoid gunfire and turned back in the direction of the house, while Bennett and his driver drove away.

Police said they found several bullet holes in the victim’s car, including the engine block, and the right front tire was flat. They went to the area where shots were fired and found several spent casings on the ground.

They also said they found the victim’s smashed phone on the ground in front of the house.

Police located Bennett after a traffic stop on Patterson Street. They said he admitted going to the house and putting his hands on the victim and breaking her phone.

The driver of the car told officers she saw Bennett arguing with the victim at the house and heard gunshots while driving but claimed not to know who was firing the shots.

2012 mugshot

2013 mugshot

2014 mugshot

Bennett was arrested in 2012 and 2013 for family violence assaults. In 2015 he was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Bennett also has one pending charge for felon in possession of a firearm from March 2022.