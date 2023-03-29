WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect police say tried to tase an officer and steal his car has been identified after being released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Dawaylon “Tank” Raymond faces 5 charges in connection with his arrest from the Sunday evening, March 26, incidents. Police said Raymond was at the Phillips 66 and Kemp and 10th being aggressive and rude to customers, and the store wanted him barred from the property.

When officers arrived, police say Raymond began walking away east on 10th and when the officer drove his car in front of him, Raymond walked around it.

When the officer got out of his car, he said Raymond turned and raised his arms and yelled at the officer to leave him alone, then began walking toward him, so the officer pulled out his taser.

He said Raymond reached into his waistband and took something out, and the officer tried to holster the taser to draw out his gun, but dropped the taser.

He said Raymond began running at him yelling “Shoot me!” then turned and picked up the officer’s taser and fired it at the officer but missed. The officer retreated, which he said allowed Raymond to get in his unlocked and still running patrol car.

He said Raymond revved the engine and tried to put it in gear, but failed, and he got out and ran. The officer said he found Raymond hiding behind a tree on 10th, and Raymond again ran toward the officer, then turned around and began running away again.

Other officers arrived and one fired a taser at Raymond, and he stopped running, and the first officer tackled him to the ground. After a struggle with several officers, he was taken into custody at 10th and Taylor.

Raymond has another pending charge of failure to identify and convictions for assaults, including one in which police say he fractured a man’s jaw, requiring plates and pins to be implanted, and another arrest in which he allegedly told police “I don’t like cops.”