WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was acquitted in 2021 of threatening to harm former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other government officials has new charges alleging threats against law officers and court officials involved in cases filed against him in Wichita County.

Gavin Perry is accused of obstruction or retaliation, a 3rd-degree felony charge.

On February 2, 2023, Wichita Falls Police began a new investigation into alleged threats posted by a man they identified as Perry and titled “Public Service Announcement.”

Police said it was directed to the district attorney and judge presiding in two charges filed against him for assault family violence, as well as officers and detectives assigned to them.

Police said he warned the officials they had 90 days to do what was right or he would make sure their families paid for their crimes against him. Also a warning: “F try me and I will paint this town red.”

Perry was found not guilty by a federal jury of charges filed by the FBI after alleged posts threatening Pelosi and other government officials.

Perry said his intent was to warn citizens to beware of the federal government, which he believes is tyrannical and oppressive.

Authorities said he posted that all Democrats are criminals and that Pelosi was a member of a Satanic cult, and “Dems of the establishment will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means death.”

Another comment he allegedly posted stated “Shoot to kill. This is a revolution.”

Perry was found not guilty on May 3, 2021, on the charge of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

Following his acquittal in federal court, Perry was charged in July 2022 and December 2022 with assault family violence.

The victim in the first charge said she and Perry had been dating a few weeks, and he assaulted her because he was angry she had a male friend.

The second charge in December came after the victim said she and Perry had stopped living with each other, and he came to her friend’s house where she was visiting and hit her in the face. She said Perry claimed she had been in his house across the street.

WFPD stated Perry was investigated in the past as a suspect in several assaults and threatening messages.

His arrests listed in Wichita County include charges of assault (3) and contempt of court (7).