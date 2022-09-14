WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who served two years for allowing his daughter to be sexually abused by a woman has a new sentence for indecency with a child.

George Sapp, 45, pleaded guilty and was placed on 5 years probation for the indecency charge filed last year.

The indictment stated Sapp exposed himself to a child.

In 2017, Sapp was convicted and received the two-year sentence for the child endangerment charge. Prosecutors said he was aware of sexual abuse of his daughter by a woman who was living with Sapp and his girlfriend.

The woman authorities said was molesting the couple’s daughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison and is now on parole.

Sapp’s case was delayed by other charges, including assault of a state hospital employee when officials said he forcibly removed his girlfriend from the hospital in 2017.