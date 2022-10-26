WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man and charged him with robbery after he reportedly tried to steal a car seat and then assaulted the victim with it.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, police were sent to 1707 8th Street at Sheppard Falls Apartments for an assault. The caller told them a Hispanic male, later identified as Darris Blake Garza, assaulted her boyfriend.

The officers found the suspect sitting on the curb down the street shirtless with his shirt and hoodie lying beside him.

The victim said he was installing a camera that overlooks his car when he saw Garza getting into his car. The victim said he went down stairs and told Garza to, “Drop my stuff,” to which Garza said, “No, I need it to take care of my daughter.”

That is when Garza picked up the car seat from the victim’s vehicle and started swinging it.

The victim said he tried to back away, but Garza continued to swing the seat, hitting him with the straps. The victim told police he was in fear for his life because he thought Garza could hit him in the head.

The victim’s camera was recording, and police were able to watch the incident and confirm the victim was telling the truth.

Garza was arrested and charged with Robbery, Failure to Identify Fugitive-Intent to give False Information and a warrant for Public Intoxication. His bond was set at $102,000 by a judge.