WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s not exactly a case of brotherly love that landed a Wichita Falls man in jail.

Jerry Casillas was booked Friday, August 26, and released on bond later the same day on a charge of exploitation of a disabled individual.

The Adult Protective Services agency filed the case, reporting that Casillas was financially exploiting his brother, who is mentally unable to care for himself.

They allege that Casillas obtained financial benefits belonging to his brother and had them put on a Direct Express Debit card, and his brother was unaware of the financial transfer.

APS stated the card was used for items not related to the victim’s care, including $8,426 at a casino in Devol.

When APS instructed Casillas to stop using the card because the charges had contributed to lack of care of his brother, they said Casillas continued using it, even after APS obtained legal custody of the brother.

They said Casillas admitted using the card, and he said he was entitled to use it because he was taking care of his brother.

APS told him that the loss of the funds had impacted the ability to place his brother into a care facility, and Casillas said he would not use it any more but demanded his brother be placed somewhere else that same day because he was worn out from caring for him.

APS reported they were able to place the brother into a care facility.