WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than four weeks after a drug arrest for over 400 pills allegedly laced with fentanyl, a man is back behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend who is 13 weeks pregnant.

Ityair Najera, 21, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on charges of the felony offense of assault family violence of a pregnant person.

Najera was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, July 3, 2022, on a $20,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Lee Street on Sunday, July 3, just after 2:30 p.m. in reference to a woman who said she fell in the shower.

Ityair Najera mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail roster

When officers spoke with the woman, she was complaining of stomach pain and told police she was 13 weeks pregnant.

The affidavit said the woman told police she and her boyfriend got into an argument earlier, which lead to her injury.

The victim told police she was putting her makeup on in the bathroom and her boyfriend, Najera, was angry that she didn’t want to go out with his family. She told authorities that Najera grabbed her belongings and when he did, he struck her abdomen with his elbow, causing her pain.

Authorities said during their investigation, the victim began yelling at Najera in Spanish.

The affidavit said officers on the scene spoke to a witness, who stated the victim said in Spanish that Najera hit her.

Najera’s arrest on Sunday comes 24 days after he was arrested and charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams and under 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

According to the affidavit on that arrest, Najera was a subject under surveillance on June 9, 2022, by the Wichita Falls Police Department and agents with the ATF in reference to an ongoing federal investigation.

Police said during surveillance, Najera and another man were seen parking at the IHOP on Broad Street and walking to a storage unit on 10th Street.

The affidavit said the two men were only in the unit, later determined to be Unit 37, for a short amount of time.

ATF agents executed a federal search warrant on June 10, 2022, at the residence of the other man and located 44 blue pills marked “M30”. Police said these pills are often counterfeited with fentanyl.

During an interview after the arrest, the other suspect admitted to knowing the pills were laced with fentanyl.

While ATF agents were executing that warrant, WFPD officers pulled over the vehicle Najera had parked at IHOP the night before for failing to use a turn signal. Upon a search of the vehicle, police found a digital scale and a handgun.

When questioned, police said Najera admitted he had just moved a large quantity of blue “M30” pills to the storage unit they visited the night before.

According to the affidavit, WFPD executed a search warrant on the storage unit and found an additional 423 more blue “M30” pills.

Najera’s bond on the drug charge was set at $25,000, which he posted the following day on June 11, and was released from jail.