WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who faced child pornography charges while in high school is now back behind bars after authorities said he violated the terms of his deferred sentence.

Chad Dustin Gifford, 22, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Sunday, July 3, 2022, on five counts of possession of child pornography stemming from a 2017 incident at Rider High School.

Gifford is currently held at the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling over $150,000.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie filed a motion to proceed with adjudication of guilt on Friday, July 1, after Gifford allegedly violated the terms of his community supervision sentence.

In addition to paying a monthly supervision fee, Gifford’s 10-year deferred sentence required him to meet certain conditions, including:

Gifford’s 2017 mugshot

Gifford’s 2022 mugshot

Shall not possess any sexually stimulating or sexually-oriented material as deemed inappropriate by treatment staff

Required to participate in the Computer Restriction/Monitoring Program

Required to allow the installation of monitoring software by the community supervision officer on any computer to which Gifford has access

Shall not possess electronic devices which are capable of connecting to the Internet unless given prior written permission

The motion states Gifford admitted, in February 2022, to using an Internet connection on a telephone without proper monitoring software to view pornography multiple times between June 2021 and September 2021, directly violating his community supervision conditions.

Gifford was sentenced in a plea agreement to 10 years deferred adjudication in the 30th District Court in January 2018.

The five counts of possession of child pornography stem from March 20, 2017, when Gifford was 17.

The affidavit said Crime Stoppers received a tip about a student at Rider High School who had child pornography on his cell phone.

According to the affidavit, WFPD’s analysis of Gifford’s phone revealed multiple images and videos of known child pornography files, many depicting prepubescent girls around age 10 or younger.

Due to the age of the children depicted in the images and videos, Gifford would be required to be listed on the Sex Offender Registry.