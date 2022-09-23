WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said was inside a woman’s home carrying a golf club was sentenced for assault of an officer.

Michael Waggoner, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts and was given 10 years on probation.

He was also given 5 years probation for attempting to take a weapon from an officer. Charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespass with a deadly weapon were dismissed.

On Nov. 2, 2018, Wichita Falls Police responded to a call for help from a resident in the 4300 block of Borton who met them outside and said there was an unknown man carrying a golf club inside her house.

She said he used the club to bust out a window to enter her house.

Police yelled for the intruder to come out and could hear his muffled, incoherent responses. Officers got the key to the door from the owner and entered the house.

They said the suspect was standing in the living room holding a golf club in one hand and a cell phone in the other.

An officer ordered him to drop the golf club but said he refused. The officer quickly grabbed the club and yanked it from his hand and told him to put his hands behind his back, but he again refused and began walking away.

Two officers grabbed him and said he resisted and cussed at them, then kicked one in the groin, and the officers took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him.

They said Waggoner continued to resist and kick and also reached for the officer’s holster, trying to get the gun, but they pulled his hand away.

They said the same officer that had been kicked was hit by Waggoner in the side of the head with an elbow, and the officer began to feel dizzy, but he was eventually able to get handcuffs on Waggoner with assistance from other officers.