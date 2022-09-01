WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after being charged with assaulting a woman, who police said is six months pregnant.

Dalen Dews is charged with assault of a pregnant person and had bond set at $10,000.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, September 1, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Cheryl Street.

Dalen Dews Wichita County Jail mugshot

The victim told officers Dews had first been in a verbal argument with his brother and Dews tried to leave in their car but she tried to stop him because she believed he was too intoxicated to drive.

The victim said she reached in and attempted to take the car keys out and Dews began punching her in her hands.

She then went back inside the house and locked the door.

She said Dews returned a short time later and kicked in the front door and began shoving her and hit her in the lip. She then fell backward onto a child’s playpen.

Police also got a statement from a witness who said she saw Dews shove the victim and hit her in the face.

Officers said Dalen appeared intoxicated, with slurred speech, unsteady balance, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Daws has two arrests for DWI, with one conviction, and an arrest for assault in June, but no conviction.