WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces multiple first-degree felony charges after police said he sexually assaulted his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

Noe Manzanares-Mendoza Wichita County jail booking photo

Noe Manzanares-Mendoza was arrested Wednesday, June 8, on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, carnal knowledge.

According to the arrest affidavit, the assault occurred on Saturday, June 4.

Police said during a forensic interview at Patsy’s House, the victim who is 10 years old said the assault happened when she was home with her siblings.

The victim told authorities she saw her stepfather, who she identified as Manzanares-Mendoza, lying on her bed completely naked with a blanket covering him.

According to the victim’s statement, her stepfather asked her to lie with him on the bed and she told him no.

The affidavit said he grabbed her shirt and pushed her onto the bed, then asked her to take her shorts off. She again told him no.

Authorities said the victim told them Manzanares-Mendoza then took off her shorts and underwear and began sexually assaulting her.

The victim said he then flipped her over on her stomach and sexually assaulted her a second time.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Manzanares-Mendoza then flipped the child back over and spread her legs apart.

The victim told the forensic interviewer he “put his face right there” and motioned to her genitals.

A judge set Manzanares-Mendoza’s bond at $100,000 for each of the three first-degree felony charges.

