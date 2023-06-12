WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man who allegedly has had numerous confrontations with the City of Electra public works director is now charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

Ricky Croyle was initially charged with making a terroristic threat against Ray Thompson in late April. Police said his threats and accusations included killing Thompson, swinging a metal bar at him, that Thompson electrocuted him, and that Thompson was the leader of the Aryan Brotherhood.

On April 27, just before 7 a.m., Thompson told police he was leaving the public works building and Thompson was across the street and asked him if he worked for the city.

Thompson said when he replied that he did, Croyle came across the street swinging and trying to hit him with a piece of rebar metal and accusing Thomson of trying to electrocute him. He said Croyle said several times he was going to kill him and accused him of being the leader of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Thompson said he called police and Croyle went back across the street but continued yelling at him until police arrived.

When police asked Croyle what the problem was, they said Croyle told them Thompson electrocuted him and pulled a knife on him and he admitted pulling a metal bar and telling Thompson he was going to hit him with it.

Police arrested Croyle on a charge of making a terroristic threat and on Friday, June 9, arrested him on an additional charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.