WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a criminal history dating back to 2001 is behind bars after police said he fled the scene of a disturbance on a bike.

Travis James Mullins, 37, of Wichita Falls, was arrested in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Polk Street, according to the police.

Mullins faces three felony charges after the incident on Monday, June 11, 2022, including:

Tampering or fabricating evidence

Possession of a controlled substance

Evading enhanced with 2 or more convictions

According to authorities, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance call on Monday, July 11, 2022, around 11:07 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fillmore Street.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, received a description of the male that caused the disturbance, later identified as Mullins.

Sgt. Eipper said when officers arrived, they saw a man matching the description given to them leaving the scene. Officers attempted to detain Mullins, but he evaded them on a bicycle.

The officers eventually caught Mullins in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Polk Street.

According to Sgt. Eipper, officers found a plastic baggie near the arrest scene that contained approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Mullins is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.