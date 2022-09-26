WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 62-year-old Wichita Falls man is indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child that allegedly happened in 2018 and was reported in May this year.

Michael Tackitt is free on $100,000 bond as of Monday, September 26.

The mother and victim told police Tackitt was responsible in 2018 for watching and caring for the girl at his house while the mother was at work.

The girl said Tackitt purchased costume play outfits for her and told her they would have “secrets” and that if she told them to anyone, he might go to prison.

A forensic interview of the victim was conducted and she said the abuse began with him touching her and progressed to molesting and assaults, around the time she finished the 6th grade.

Investigators said Tackitt’s current and former addresses matched the descriptions of the homes where the victim said the assaults took place.

While denying the allegations of sexual abuse, police said Tackitt admitted telling the girl she was like a drug to him and he needed his “fix” from her. They also say they found texts in his phone about purchasing a school girl outfit and other costumes for the girl.