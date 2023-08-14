WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 20-year-old man is jailed this evening, August 14, 2023, after firing multiple rounds at a man and his girlfriend.

Officers from the Wichita Falls Police Department said it all started past 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harlan Avenue.

The victim allegedly told officers he was outside doing work on a neighboring property when he and the suspect got into a verbal altercation.

He said the suspect then went into his apartment, got an AR-15 and began firing multiple rounds at the victim and his girlfriend.

When the couple got in their car to leave, the victim said the suspect fired more rounds at them as they were driving off.

The suspect was arrested, and WFPD found the AR-15 in plain view inside his apartment, as well as shell casings around the area.

After further inspection, police said the AR-15 came back as stolen.

The suspect has not been identified, but police say he’ll be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and theft of a firearm.