WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was jailed for allegedly attacking two people with a tire iron.

According to the police report, shortly before 3 a.m., Saturday, May 6, officers were sent to the 4100 block of Mustang Street for a report of a man, Drew Sunderland, attacking two people with a crowbar.

Police located Sunderland and detained him. Sunderland said when he got home from a bar, a vehicle drove by honking. He said he thought that it was disrespectful, so he followed but lost sight of it. He said the vehicle drove by and honked again, but this time he knew who it was and went to their house with a tire iron in hand according to police records.

Sunderland said he did not threaten the victim with the tire tool, but asked him to stop driving by and honking. The suspect said one man grabbed him by the throat and threw him on the ground and another person sat on him and struck him in the face. He said he then hit the victims with the tire iron.

One victim told police he and his boyfriend were walking around the neighborhood when Sunderland saw them and began driving aggressively. The victim said they ran to their car to hide, but Sunderland struck the vehicle before driving away.

The victim said he went home and was met by Sunderland at the door. The victim said Sunderland struck him in the chin multiple times with the tire iron. He said his boyfriend stopped the assault by picking Sunderland up and throwing him to the ground.

The boyfriend told police he saw Sunderland assaulting the victim and tried to stop him and was also struck in the head with the tire iron. The officer noted the victims’ injuries. They also found the tire iron in Sunderland’s vehicle.

Sunderland was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. He was jailed with his bonds totaling $50,000.