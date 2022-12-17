WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at someone he said was chasing him.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:30 p.m., police were sent to an address on Tyler Street for a high priority gunshots call. The officers were told Marcos Skinner had fired a gun and was trying to kick down a door.

Police found Skinner inside the house. He was ranting about family, and he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

After he was detained, he told police he fired the gun at the ground to scare away unknown subjects that were chasing him. He also claimed he has a license to carry, but said he threw the gun away. A shell casing was found at the scene.

Doorbell footage showed Skinner walking up to the front door several times, jumping around and acting like he was reacting to something that was not there. The footage also showed him swinging the firearm around while looking for something in the dark.

When asked where the gun was, Skinner said it was in a purse on the porch. Police located a loaded handgun. The residents told police the gun does not belong there because the house is gun free.

A records check showed Skinner has multiple previous felony convictions. He was arrested and charged with Discharge of a Firearm in Certain Municipalities and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He is jailed on a $22,000 bond.