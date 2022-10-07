WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls Police said pulled a gun on a hospital security officer and earlier was involved in a road rage assault in a fast food parking lot made a plea deal to those charges and had other charges dismissed.

On Thursday, October 6, Desmond Sanders Jr. was placed on 6 years probation for the hospital incident and given 100 days jail for the road rage incident.

On June 23, 2021, the United Regional Health Care security officer told police he went to investigate a disturbance, and Sanders was standing over another man by the street.

He said while he was trying to separate them, Sanders pulled a silver revolver from his pants.

The security officer then pulled his gun and told Sanders to drop his.

Police arrived and said Sanders told them he had chased the other man because he had stolen from him.

He claimed during the chase the other man threw a gun at him, so he picked it up and put it in his pocket and continued the chase. He said he caught up to the man and began hitting him.

He again repeated that he did not have the gun before the chase.

The other man’s version, supported by witnesses, was that he had gone to a friend’s house and Sanders was there, and they began arguing and when Sanders came at him, he took off running. He said Sanders chased after him and was pointing a gun at him, and he began yelling for help.

Officers said the serial number of the .38 caliber revolver had been scratched away. A charge of tampering with a serial number on a gun was dismissed.

Another charge of possession of an unlawful weapon in 2019 was also dismissed.

The road rage incident happened in March of 2021. An Uber Eats delivery driver told police she and her boyfriend were going to McDonald’s on Kemp to pick up orders when they were cut off by another car, and her boyfriend honked at him.

She said the other car followed them to the McDonald’s parking lot, and Sanders got out and came at her, so she started recording him on her phone, and he slapped it out of her hand and left.

Two other charges are listed as pending against Sanders: possession of an unlawful weapon in 2021 and theft of a firearm in 2019.