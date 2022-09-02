WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who chased another man down a street and stabbed him was sentenced to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Miguel Tinoco entered his pleas in 89th District Court Friday, September 2. The other sentence was for 8 months in state jail for stealing a car from a bar parking lot in 2020.

The stabbing happened in the 3400 block of Garfield in March 2021.

When police arrived, they said Tinoco was waving them down and had blood all over his shirt and shorts. He told them he had been assaulted, and his assailant had fled.

Then, police were notified of a stabbing victim at the hospital who said it was Tinoco who was the aggressor.

The man said he had returned home from the casino, and Tinoco was sitting in front of his home drinking. He said Tinoco came up to him and began pushing him, and he told him to stop or he would fight back.

Tinoco pushed him again, and he said they began punching each other, and the fight ended and he walked back toward his home.

He said Tinoco pulled out a knife and began chasing him and stabbed him in the left side. The victim continued running as Tinoco chased and tried to stab him again.

A resident said he heard screaming and looked out his peep hole and saw Tinoco chasing the man and swinging a knife. He said he heard the man yelling “Help, help, he’s stabbing me, help!”

The victim said he was able to get to his mother’s car and drive himself to the hospital.