WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man charged with running over a woman during a child custody dispute has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Oscar Tinoco, 37, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A jury trial on that charge was set to begin this week in 30th District Court.

Oscar Tinoco mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

However, a plea was accepted for the lesser charge of accident involving injury, and Tinoco was assessed 5 years probation.

The plea also requires Tinoco to pay just over $9,000 in restitution for the victim’s hospital stay and ambulance bills resulting from the incident.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the injuries were suffered in September 2021 on Wrangler Drive.

The victim said she was on her way home when Tinoco went by her car in the opposite direction, made an obscene gesture to her, and then made a U-turn and began following her.

She got to her home and was getting out of her car when she said Tinoco arrived and swerved his car toward her and ran over her legs with the right front wheel.

A witness told police the car that ran over the woman left the scene.

The victim told officers the assault stemmed from a child custody argument. She said her boyfriend is the father of Tinoco’s stepdaughter and they had been having disputes over her custody.