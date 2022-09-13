WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was sentenced in August for slamming a woman to the ground is back in jail for allegedly pouring black paint over a woman’s property and then biting and choking her.

Andrew Clark, 39, was booked into jail Saturday, September 10, for assault family violence.

A police officer was in a parking lot of a downtown restaurant when a woman ran over to him and said a woman was being assaulted in a nearby apartment. She said the woman was screaming and it sounded like she was being thrown around the apartment. She said she saw the woman banging on a window yelling for help, and saw a man throw her against a wall. The officer said he could hear someone hitting the window.

Andrew Clark Mugshot

As officers pulled into the apartments, they said they saw a woman run out of an apartment building to another building and begin pounding on a door. Then they saw a man, later identified as Clark, running after her with his arms raised. They stopped and detained him and got the woman’s story.

The woman said Clark had poured black paint all over her things and during the ensuing argument, Clark had bitten her on the face and hand, choked and punched her.

Police said Clark told them the fight started when she woke him up and assaulted him because he would not have sex with her, and she was also mad because there was no more marijuana to smoke.

On August 9, 2022, Clark pleaded guilty for an assault on August 1 at an apartment on Professional Drive.

Police began looking for a woman who had been yelling for help and found her walking on Highway 79 with fresh blood on an arm.

She told police she and Clark were in the bedroom when he asked for a ride and she refused, and he grabbed her around the waist and slammed her to the floor, hitting her head and raising a knot.

The victim said she tried to run out but he blocked the door and shoved her onto a couch, then put his hand over her mouth and shoved her and the couch back so hard it caused one of her teeth to become loose. She said he then put both hands around her neck and began choking her, released his hands and then hit her in the face with his fist.

The victim said she got up and escaped the apartment through a window.

Clark was also arrested in March 2021 at a disturbance on 24th street. Police said the victim and a witness said the two were arguing in the front yard and Clark picked her up and slammed her to the ground. Clark told police the woman had bitten him in the arm during the argument. That charge was dismissed in August.