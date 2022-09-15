WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man received a probated sentence in connection with physical abuse of his 14-year-old stepson.

Angelo Garcia pleaded guilty on Thursday, September 15, 2022, to a third degree felony charge of injury to a child.

Police were notified by staff at the boy’s school of possible abuse last November. The victim arrived at his school that morning with a black eye.

Police and a CPS investigator talked with the boy who told them Garcia had punched him that morning before school.

He said Garcia was upset at him for not cleaning his room. He said Garcia grabbed him by his shirt and dragged him toward the bedroom closet and punched him in the face.

He said Garcia also threw several shoes at him that had been left on the floor, striking him in the ribs, arm and genitals.