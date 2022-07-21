WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual crimes he confessed to involving a boy and a girl.

Daniel Jose Castro entered a confession in the 89th District Court and was sentenced to prison on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

He was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 10 years for indecency with a child, but the sentences will be served together.

Castro was arrested in October 2017 after the victims, then 11 and 13, made outcries. He was released on bond the next day.

The boy said his abuse happened several years earlier when Castro followed him into the bathroom. He told Castro to stop but Castro wouldn’t, and the boy was able to pull away and leave.

He said following the incident Castro made him “pinkie promise” not to tell anyone.

The female victim said her abuse happened when she was about 8 when Castro came into her room and got in bed with her.

She said she told him to stop, saying “It’s me,” and he said, “I know.” The girl said she got up and went to sleep on the couch.

Police interviewed Castro and said he first denied anything happened with the boy, but he later admitted to it.

Castro said the abuse of the girl happened in a mobile home park and said he was asleep when someone got in bed beside him, and he thought it was his wife, and he began to touch her intimately. He said when the girl told him who it was, he stopped and she went to her own room.

The sentence for Castro includes a $7,000 fine.

The maximum sentence for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge is life or 5-99 years.