WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who returned twice after an initial assault of his girlfriend to break back into her home has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Gene Williams was sentenced to 5 years for two counts of burglary on Thursday, September 15.

On May 26, 2020, two people called police about an assault of a woman in the front yard of a home in the 4300 block of McCutchen Avenue.

Police said the victim told them her boyfriend had left after the assault, then when she ignored his texts, he returned. When she refused to let him in, she said he removed an air-conditioning unit from a window and began to crawl in while she tried to close the window on him, but he was able to get in, then pushed

her to the floor and held her there.

By this time, a friend, who the victim had called earlier, had arrived, and police said Williams left through the front door when confronted by the friend.

Then a short time later, they said Williams returned and kicked down the front door. The friend ran into the bedroom and tried to barricade himself inside, but he said Williams forced his way in and pushed him up against the wall.

The victim said he fought back, but Williams put him in a chokehold and punched him four to five times in the ribs and eventually left the house again.

Police said the man had redness on his rib cage, and the female victim had injuries to her face. They said they also found a busted door and door frame and a damaged window in the bedroom.

Williams was arrested driving a black Ford Mustang on Call Field Road by another officer who recognized the description of the car.

He has been in jail since March 24, 2022, after a new arrest.