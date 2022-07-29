WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who told women he was part of a medical student training program and got them to disrobe to be examined has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Benedict, 34, of Weatherford, was sentenced by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to 6 years in prison for compelling prostitution by fraud. The range of punishment for the first degree felony is five to 99 years or life.

Benedict had been scheduled for trial in April for this Wichita County charge, but he decided to enter a judicial confession and let the judge set punishment. He has three cases pending at last report in Clay County.

After his confession, his attorney filed for continuances due to his client’s health issues, providing a health provider’s letter saying Benedict had to undergo a leg amputation because of diabetic complications and needed time for it to heal and be treated before beginning his sentence.

The Wichita County case was filed after Clay County deputies notified a Texas Ranger of women being asked to take part in the research for medical student training and being paid varying amounts for participation.

One victim said she was paid $100 after she took her clothes off and was examined, which included him touching her breasts and genitals.

She later became suspicious and contacted authorities.

The victim in Wichita County said Benedict contacted her about the program and came to her house and did an exam and gave her $50.

At least one victim was examined in Benedict’s home in Clay County, according to affidavits.

A Clay County deputy interviewed Benedict about one case and said he admitted there was no medical training program and that he had a “kink” and used the fake program in order to look at and touch the woman.

Benedict is now booked back into Wichita County jail awaiting transfer to prison.