WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death on Grant Street in February of 2021 is sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Narciso Espinosa, 44, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to murder Thursday, July 21, in 78th District Court, after waiving a jury trial. He has been in jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest on February 24, 2021.

Wichita Falls police were called to the 2100 block of Grant by the daughter of 46-year-old Katherine Acuna.

She told them her mother was being assaulted by her boyfriend.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found Acuna inside the home unresponsive from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics arrived and found that Acuna had died from her injuries.

Officers then located Espinosa walking in the 2200 block of Grant Street.

Police said Espinosa agreed to provide a statement after locating him. According to police, Espinosa told them he had been arguing with Acuna and it became physical.

Espinosa told police he lost control of himself, grabbed a knife from a dresser, and stabbed Acuna one or two times.