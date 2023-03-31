WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Iowa Park man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and is sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Tanner Michael Lama made his plea in 30th District Court Friday, March 31, 2023. He has been jailed since July on $250,000 bond.

The Clay County victim told police Lama was her mother’s boyfriend in 2021 and that she would often skip school to drink alcohol and go to the casino with them.

She said on one occasion in February that year she and Lama went to a casino by themselves and that Lama won a large amount of money and took her to the Wayfarer Motel in Wichita Falls, and they began to have sex, but she felt sick and made him stop.