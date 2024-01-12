WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who used a vehicle to ram a fire hydrant then did $10,000 damage by running the car into parking awnings at the apartment complex, and while in jail was charged with destroying the fire suppression system of his cell, has been sentenced.

Hunter Moore— was given 6 months in jail for criminal mischief over $2,500.

The apartment management at the complex on Central Freeway estimated damage at $10,000 last September. A witness said he got into a car and backed into a fire hydrant then went forward hitting the awning.

Authorities said while in jail in December he was placed in a solitary cell and lost privileges because of a disciplinary case.

They say he became upset and retaliated by using a blanket to rip out the fire suppression system and flooding his cell. That second criminal mischief charge is pending.