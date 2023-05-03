WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man who served two years for allowing his daughter to be sexually abused by a woman and after his release got 5 years probation for indecency with a child is back in jail.

George Sapp was booked in jail Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after prosecutors filed to revoke his probation. This is Sapp’s 30th arrest since 1996. His latest conviction was last September, when he pleaded guilty in an indecent exposure charge.

Authorities said his probation sentence should now be adjudicated because he violated conditions, including possession of a controlled substance in February, associating with a convicted felon, and several other violations.

In 2017, Sapp was convicted and received the two-year sentence for the child endangerment charge. Prosecutors said he was aware of sexual abuse of his daughter by a woman who was living with Sapp and his girlfriend and did not stop it.

The woman authorities said was sexually abusing the couple’s daughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

One of Sapp’s arrests allegedly involved assault of a state hospital employee when officials said he forcibly removed his girlfriend from the hospital in 2017.

He was also charged with enticing a child in 1997.