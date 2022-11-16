WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who terrified a Wichita Falls woman by blocking her car and pointing a gun at her because he apparently thought she was driving too slow pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jay Childress, 37, agreed to a plea deal in 89th District Court for three years probation and a $1,500 fine.

According to the victim and a witness, Childress was following close behind her car as she returned to her home in the 2300 block of Speedway in January 2020.

Jay Childress Wichita County Jail Mugshot

They said he stopped in the street in front of her driveway across from Ben Franklin School as she pulled in and got out. She said Childress was pointing a gun at her from inside his car and yelling at her about driving slow.

The victim said he then got out and continued yelling at her and pointing the gun at her. She got back in her car and tried to leave, but said Childress got in his car and moved it so she couldn’t back out. She was able to leave by driving across the yard and out her neighbor’s driveway in the opposite direction Childress’ car was facing.

The witness who was two houses down said he saw the incident from beginning to end and confirmed the woman’s account.

When police spoke to the victim they said she was still shaking and began crying.

Childress was arrested an hour and a half later when an officer spotted his car at a tire shop on Kemp.

Police said a black semi-automatic handgun was found in the car with one round in the chamber and a loaded magazine.